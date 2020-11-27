Late Saint Peter author’s poems to be published in new book

SAINT PETER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Arts Center of Saint Peter is preparing to release previously unpublished work from a Saint Peter resident in an all-day, socially distanced sales event.
“Notes from the Alley,” a posthumous collection of unpublished work by poet Kathryn A. Cullen, will be available for purchase in-person or via contact-free arrangement from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 5 at the arts center. Anyone interested in making contact-free arrangements is encouraged to call (507) 931-3630.
The book will be available for purchase in the art center’s gallery shop during regular house after the Dec. 5 event, as well as online at www.KathrynAnnCullen.com.
Following the book launch event, the public will be invited to attend a virtual reading and celebration event to commemorate Cullen’s birthday. More information about this event is available by visiting the “Notes from the Alley” Facebook event.
Proceeds from “Notes from the Alley” will go toward the Kathryn A. Cullen Gas & Grocery Scholarship, which was established in 2019 by Cullen’s five children to support selected Minnesota State University, Mankato students with literary pursuits similar to Cullen’s. Direct scholarship donations can be made at www.KathrynAnnCullen.com.
Cullen earned an MFA in creative writing at age 43 from Minnesota State University, Mankato. She later passed away on Dec. 29, 2018.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.