Make-a-Wish gives Mankato teen a bedroom makeover

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Make-a-Wish foundation has granted a Mankato teen her wish for a bedroom makeover. Make-a-wish serves to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Children are referred to the organization by those close to them such as a doctor, parent, or other family members that are familiar with the child’s medical condition.
“It’s very important because these kids go through—they go through chemotherapy, radiation. Some kids have different illnesses, and it’s just a nice foundation that provides some hope for kids during their illnesses,” said Stacey Williams, Tabitha’s mother.
15-year-old Tabitha Valenzuela has been diagnosed with Optic Pathway Glioma, which is a brain tumor, and has had 6 rounds of chemotherapy so far. When Make-a-Wish heard of her request for a bedroom makeover, they teamed up with Rooms and Rest in Mankato, who provided Tabitha with a new mattress, bedframe, dresser, lamps and more.
“It’s wonderful. Obviously everything is important right now about keeping it local, and so the ability to have a local company provide for her wish has been great. We very much appreciate that, and for them working with us to make this such a special day for Tabitha,” added Williams.
Make-a-Wish is supported by donors and volunteers. The foundation grants the wish of every single applicant who meets the eligibility requirements.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.