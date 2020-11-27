Minnesota health officials report 5,704 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After a day off of reporting new numbers for Thanksgiving, the Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,704 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 295,001.
20 to 24-year-olds continue to be the group most often infected.
There have been 101 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 3,476. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,355.
There are 244,982 people who are no longer isolated.
16,043 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,638 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,012,524.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 3,300 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 223,824.
There have been 41 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,352.
127,394 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,198,370 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
