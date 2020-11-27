Pick of the Litter: Barney

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Pick of the Litter is Barney.
Barney is a friendly seven-year-old Treeing Walker Coonhound.
Barney loves humans especially when he gets to lean on them and they give him a lot of love and attention.
He would be the best with an owner who loves cuddles, playtime and a place where he can bark freely since he loves to talk.
BENCHS has their Black Friday sale now through Sunday. All cat adoptions are $20 off and dog adoptions are $50 off so there is no better time to give a furry friend their forever home.
Those interested in meeting or adopting Barney should contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visit www.benchs.org to set up an appointment.
