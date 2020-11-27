River Hills Mall hosts ‘Warm for the Winter’ coat drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Brookfield Properties, which owns the River Hills Mall in Mankato, and the Volunteers of America organization team up to help keep people warm this winter by hosting a community coat drive.
Now through Dec. 11, people can drop off new coats, hats, gloves and winter apparel at the mall that will be donated to those in need locally.
”Giving back during the holiday season is something that we are always doing. So, Brookfield Properties was happy to partner with Volunteers of America at 140 of our malls across the country,” said River Hills Mall General Manager Andy Wilke.
Apparel can be dropped inside two bins in the mall. One is located in the food court and the other is near H&M.
