UMN Extension invites public to 2021 Strategic Farming sessions

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is inviting the public to attend its virtual 2021 Strategic Farming sessions.
Each session will be hosted via Zoom and will include different topics, speakers, key issues and questions surrounding crop production facing Minnesota corn and soybean farmers. All sessions will also be informal and open to anyone who is interested.
Sessions will run from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and will begin Jan. 6. Each session will begin with a brief presentation by discussion leaders, followed by approximately 20 minutes of discussion that is framed around participant questions on the topic. Each session will also be recorded and shared on the Extension’s website for anyone that was unable to attend.
Sessions speakers will include leading researchers and educators from the University of Minnesota and North Central region, as well as area agency personnel.
There is no cost to attend any, or all, of the sessions.
Visit z.umn.edu/strategic-farming for more information and to register.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.