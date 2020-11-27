UMN Extension invites public to 2021 Strategic Farming sessions

By Jake Rinehart | November 27, 2020 at 9:53 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 9:53 PM

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The University of Minnesota Extension is inviting the public to attend its virtual 2021 Strategic Farming sessions.

Each session will be hosted via Zoom and will include different topics, speakers, key issues and questions surrounding crop production facing Minnesota corn and soybean farmers. All sessions will also be informal and open to anyone who is interested.

Sessions will run from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and will begin Jan. 6. Each session will begin with a brief presentation by discussion leaders, followed by approximately 20 minutes of discussion that is framed around participant questions on the topic. Each session will also be recorded and shared on the Extension’s website for anyone that was unable to attend.

Sessions speakers will include leading researchers and educators from the University of Minnesota and North Central region, as well as area agency personnel.

There is no cost to attend any, or all, of the sessions.

Visit z.umn.edu/strategic-farming for more information and to register.

Session Date Topic Speakers
January 6 Corn hybrid selection Jeff Coulter, Extension Corn Agronomist, Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist and Tom Hoverstad, Researcher
January 13 Soybean variety selection Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist, and Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist
January 20 Herbicide technology traits: What to use, where, when, and how? Debalin Sarangi, Extension Weed Specialist. and Tom Peters, Extension Sugarbeet Agronomist
January 27 Broadcasting vs. Banding P & K Jeff Vetsch, Researcher, and Dan Kaiser, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist
February 3 Third crops ready to work for you Jochum Wiersma, Extension Small Grains Specialist, and Craig Sheaffer, Forage Specialist
February 10 We’ve got you covered: The latest on cover crop research and tools you can use Axel Garcia y Garcia, Sustainable Cropping Systems, Anna Cates, Extension State Soil Health Specialist, and Gregg Johnson, Biomass Cropping Systems
February 17 Adjusting soil pH to maximize crop production Dan Kaiser, Extension Nutrient Management Specialist, and Jeff Vetsch, Researcher
February 24 The nuts ‘n bolts of on-farm research — doin’ it right R.L. (Bob) Nielsen, Extension Corn Specialist, Purdue University, and Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Specialist
March 3 Making every acre pay Naeem Kalwar, Extension Soil Health Specialist, North Dakota State University, Tanner Bruse, MN Ag & Conservation Programs Manager, Pheasants Forever, and Alan Lepp, NRCS
March 10 What insects are bugging your corn this year? Ken Ostlie, Extension Entomologist, and Bruce Potter, Extension Integrated Pest Management Specialist
March 17 SCN: So tough a threat it warrants a coalition Greg Tylka, Nematologist, Iowa State University, Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist, and Samuel Markell, Extension Broadleaf Plant Pathologist, North Dakota State University
March 24 Stand establishment for corn and soybeans Seth Naeve, Extension Soybean Agronomist, Jeff Coulter, Extension Corn Agronomist, and Dean Malvick, Extension Plant Pathologist

