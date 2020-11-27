USPS Operation Santa celebrates 108 years, encourages nationwide participation

(KEYC) — With presidential mail-in ballots behind them, the United States Postal Service is focusing on another big undertaking: letters to Santa.
Operation Santa kicks off for its 108th year. The goal is to help those in need enjoy the holiday experience of opening presents. As the need is greater amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are asking for nationwide participation.
How to adopt: Starting Friday, Dec. 4, letters will become available for adoption by visiting this link. Those wanting to send gifts to children will have the opportunity to read letters online and choose one to fulfill. Officials say for security, potential adopters will need to go through a short registration and I.D. verification process, before adopting a letter.
According to USPS, the identities of both the letter writers and the letter adopters are kept anonymous for privacy and to “preserve the spirit of Santa.”
