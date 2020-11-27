USPS Operation Santa celebrates 108 years, encourages nationwide participation

By Bernadette Heier | November 27, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 6:26 PM

(KEYC) — With presidential mail-in ballots behind them, the United States Postal Service is focusing on another big undertaking: letters to Santa.

Operation Santa kicks off for its 108th year. The goal is to help those in need enjoy the holiday experience of opening presents. As the need is greater amid the COVID-19 pandemic, officials are asking for nationwide participation.

How to participate: Letters can be sent to Santa’s official workshop until December 15th. Letters can be addressed with a first-class stamp to Santa Claus, at his address: Santa Claus,123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. More information on how to write a letter can be found at this link and this link.

How to adopt: Starting Friday, Dec. 4, letters will become available for adoption by visiting this link. Those wanting to send gifts to children will have the opportunity to read letters online and choose one to fulfill. Officials say for security, potential adopters will need to go through a short registration and I.D. verification process, before adopting a letter.

According to USPS, the identities of both the letter writers and the letter adopters are kept anonymous for privacy and to “preserve the spirit of Santa.”

