As Vikings prepare for Panthers, Cook reflects on Teddy Time

Bridgewater had wrecked his knee even worse prior to the previous season, needing an ambulance ride to the hospital to avoid amputation. He worked his way back to the active roster in 2017, further cementing his reputation as one of the most popular and respected players in the league. This year, when Bridgewater signed with the Carolina Panthers, he became a starting quarterback again for the first time since that fateful step on the practice field on Aug. 30, 2016.