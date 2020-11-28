Girl Scouts find adaptive ways to operate amid COVID-19 restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Girl Scouts of Minnesota and Wisconsin River Valley have been a staple in holiday volunteering in our region. This year, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, virtual programs not only keep Girl Scout members productive but have another added benefit as well.
Adapted meetings make interacting with inspirational leaders easier, which can help girls become familiar with future career options in fields such as STEM, art, law, politics and more.
McKayla Murphy, Program Manager of the Girl Scout Leadership Experience added, “So, we’ve kind of had different options along the way, and we’ve been continuing our virtual programs throughout, and we’re still doing those now and we’ve seen an increase in popularity once again as there’s been an increase in COVID cases in Minnesota and Wisconsin.”
Additionally, Girl Scouts still have the ability to earn patches for their sash.
