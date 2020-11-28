The Medallion Hunt ramping up

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Business on Belgrade and the North Mankato Taylor Library team up every year to make the Medallion Hunt happen.
They place a hidden medallion somewhere in the town of North Mankato on public property for the residents to find.
Clues are posted daily on the Medallion Hunt’s Facebook page at 4 p.m. until the prize is found.
The person or family that finds the Medallion will receive a family holiday basket.
The activity is completely COVID-19 friendly since it is outside and all of the families work separately on the hunt.
The biggest trick to finding the Medallion first is to not overlook all the small spaces.
”It is always somewhere within the parks and trails systems, it is always outside, it is where you can see it, but you might have to look in one of those places where you might not think to look or little nooks or crannies,” library director at North Mankato Taylor Library, Katie Heintz said.
Watch the Taylor Library and Business on Belgrade social media pages for clues or receive daily clues by texting NMCOMMUNITY to 888777 or by signing up online at www.northmankato.com/community-events
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.