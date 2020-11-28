River Hills Mall adds a new, accessible way to visit the North Pole

“You login, they immediately have animated characters we’ve created, so there’s these animations sequences so we’re kind of giving you the warm up act. We’ve partnered with Kids Bop. There might be a Kids Bop video of them singing and doing a dance party with you. So there’s just a lot of fun stuff going on, and then, there’s a countdown where our elves go through this really cool animation sequence and then connect you to the North Pole,” said Geer.