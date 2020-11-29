Belle Plaine man dies following LeSueur County duck boat accident

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Belle Plaine has died after authorities respond to the report of a capsized duck hunting boat.
The LeSueur County Sheriff’s Office says it happened around 9:45 Saturday morning on Clear Lake in Lexington Township. When they arrived, they found 29 year old Nicholas Jeffrey Brooks of Belle Plaine, MN sitting on top of the overturned duck boat and 55 year old Jeffrey Ernest Brooks, also of Belle Plaine, was found floating in the water several yards from the overturned duck boat.
Nicholas Brooks was transported by a private party to the New Prague hospital. Lifesaving efforts were performed on Jeffrey Brooks and he was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester where he later died.
Investigation into the incident is ongoing. Agencies assisting were the MN DNR, Le Center Fire Department, Le Center Ambulance Service and Mayo Air Care.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.