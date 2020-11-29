Grace Lutheran Church ELCA adapts advent program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The event highlights each entity of the religious season, with week one symbolizing hope, week two peace, week three joy and week four love.
They had to make the event virtual and put the crafts that would’ve been at the in-person activity in a advent to-go bag.
”It’s able for the church to be just outside of the walls and bring church to their homes. Which where it really is a base of church in people’s homes with their families. It is just great that they have that opportunity to still feel connected with the church, but be at home,” director of spiritual growth, Ben Geer said.
The kits were delivered to the members of the congregation’s houses.
If you would like to participate in the advent program then click go to Grace Lutheran Church ELCA’s website that is hyperlinked in this story.
