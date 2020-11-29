Hospitality industry feeling brunt of restrictions

“This restaurant, Number 4, right now is down 95% in sales. First, when you close you have to take away the liquor sales which is still 30% or more. So, that is completely gone, then you are down to just some to-go orders, delivery. So ya, you’re at about a 5% sales 100% rent, you are at 100% everything else and the numbers just don’t match up for a long term closure,” Person said.