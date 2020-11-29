Hospitality industry feeling brunt of restrictions

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s been almost two weeks since Governor Walz announced the tightening of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are a lot of businesses that are feeling the brunt of the restrictions, but the hospitality industry is feeling most of it.
“I think it will be ten years, before restaurants and bars get back to the level that they were at pre-covid due to the amount of fear that has been generated,” Mankato Independent Originals co-owner, Patrick Person said.
Restaurants, bars and even brewing companies have had to switch to takeout and delivery as their only form of revenue.
Locale Brewing Company is one example, as they are only allowed to sell their growlers and crowlers to customers.
Growlers are usually bigger glass bottles that contain beer, crowlers are essentially growlers in a can.
The takeout and delivery option is a slow working process, but the brewing company is seeing some positive traction from it.
“We’re doing the best we can with just taking it day by day. We just kind of see the support that we have from the community and that has been really uplifting for us, LocAle Brewing Company co-owner, Jim Parejko said.
Number 4 American Bar and Kitchen on the other hand is especially feeling the negative weight of the dial back.
“This restaurant, Number 4, right now is down 95% in sales. First, when you close you have to take away the liquor sales which is still 30% or more. So, that is completely gone, then you are down to just some to-go orders, delivery. So ya, you’re at about a 5% sales 100% rent, you are at 100% everything else and the numbers just don’t match up for a long term closure,” Person said.
Many of the restaurants and bars in the area understand what they need and have to do amid the pandemic.
“All of the businesses around downtown recognize that people don’t necessarily want to go out in a pandemic so the faster we get through it the better,” Parejko said.
But that doesn’t mean that they aren’t feeling the pressure now more than ever to produce revenue.
It is crucial to be putting money back into the economy by buying food from the Mankato hospitality scene to prevent them from closing their doors for good.
“Right now, it is Mankato restaurants that need your help. Buy gift cards, call them, takeout orders, whatever you can do. Don’t just go to the drive-through at the fast food place, think of everybody,” Person said.
