Man arrested after wounding 3 people, including officer, in Albert Lea shooting

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) - UPDATE: Albert Lea authorities say they have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting three people, including a police officer.
Police responded to a noise complaint at an apartment complex shortly before 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
The Albert Lea Tribune reports that the officer suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was treated and released at a local hospital. The other victims were a 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both of Albert Lea.
Their conditions are not known. The suspect was arrested after a nearly 9-hour standoff with police.
ORIGINAL STORY: A police officer and two others were shot early Sunday before an hours-long standoff began. As of 10 a.m., the standoff was still ongoing at the Shady Oaks Apartment complex.
The Albert Lea Police Department said it responded to a possible noise complaint or weapons violation at 2:18 a.m. in the area of 800 4th Ave. S.
That’s when the officer was ambushed, according to police.
Since then, the individual inside the complex has been randomly shooting with a high-powered rifle. The complex has been cleared except for the shooter.
“Upon arrival, a suspect shot at an ALPD officer multiple times; at least two impacts to the squad and one impacting the officer. The officer was able to tactically relocate to a safe zone, assess possible injuries, and drive directly to the ER.Additional officers responded and established a perimeter,” police said.
There were two additional male victims in the shooting with one being transported to Rochester. The officer suffered an injury to the chest and was treated and released.
SWAT teams, along with many agencies from southern Minnesota, are on the scene.
