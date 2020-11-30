Arlington man involved in rollover crash

ARLINGTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Sibley County report that a 20-year-old Arlington man was involved in a rollover crash Saturday.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports that Brandon Hildebrandt was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty at approximately 5:35 p.m. Saturday when he was involved in a rollover crash in Arlington Township, approximately three miles southeast of the city of Arlington.
Hildebrandt had reportedly been driving east on 260th Street when he lost control of the vehicle and entered the north road ditch, causing the vehicle to roll and overturn.
He was transported to an Arlington hospital to be treated for possible injuries. The vehicle was severely damaged, according to authorities.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Ambulance Service.
