Authorities seek public’s assistance in Sibley County burglary

GRAFTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in a Nov. 25 burglary near Grafton Township, approximately four miles south of Buffalo Lake.
Authorities report that Mark Schultz called the sheriff’s office at approximately 12:51 p.m. Wednesday to report a burglary that occurred on his property.
In a news release, authorities say that burglars entered some outbuildings through forced entry.
Some missing items from the property include an older 55 horsepower International 574 tractor, a riding lawn mower, utility trailer and numerous other tools and supplies.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 237-4330.
