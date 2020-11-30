City of Mankato, partners remember the legacy of Rosa Parks

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of Mankato announced Monday that a seat on each Mankato city bus will be reserved in honor of Rosa Parks between Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Dec. 8.
A news release from the City of Mankato adds that each reserved seat will feature a sign that reminds riders of Parks’ quiet strength made a seat available to all riders.
“Parks made history when she refused to give up her seat while riding a bus in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1955,” Mankato YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez said. “Her decision helped lead to the ending of racial segregation on public facilities.”
In addition, a QR code will also be included on the flyer on each reserved seat that allows riders to learn more about Parks through resources available at the Blue Earth County Library.
The City of Mankato was joined by the Greater Mankato Diversity Council, Mankato YWCA and Blue Earth County in this effort to remember the legacy of Rosa Parks.
