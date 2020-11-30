Concerns over alcoholism raise during the pandemic

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota State University Mankato assistant professor shares some concerning research on how the pandemic is impacting alcohol consumption.
Historically, alcohol consumption has been a common coping response to stress, and the COVID-19 pandemic has been no exception. Assistant MSU Health Science Professor Thad Shunkwiler says his early research is showing people are drinking more frequently and drinking more heavily than they did pre-pandemic. He’s most concerned about the drinking habits people are developing, that could create a dangerous pattern if not addressed early on.
“Find other ways to deal with the stress, right? I mean we have to have a toolbox of stress relievers. It can’t just be a glass of wine, a beer or a cocktail, there has to be a multitude of things people can deploy to deal with that stress. And if you are going to use alcohol as a coping strategy and you’re drinking at home, counting your drinks, measuring your drinks, all things you would do at a bar or restaurant, putting those things in place at home will lessen the impact alcohol is having on your life,” says Shunkwiler.
Shunkwiler says the current research is an indication of what could be a years’ long fallout of substance abuse post-pandemic.
If you or a loved one are struggling with drinking, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline by calling 1-800-662-4357.
