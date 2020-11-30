DOC reports fifth inmate death tied to COVID-19

Officials say the 57-year-old inmate at the Rush City Correctional Facility died late Saturday night at the hospital. The man’s identity is being withheld pending family notification. It’s the first COVID fatality at the Rush City facility. Rush City currently has 49 COVID-positive inmates and 21 COVID-positive staff. Two incarcerated people from other facilities are currently in critical condition and receiving ventilator treatment at outside hospitals. Several DOC staff members are also currently hospitalized with COVID-19.