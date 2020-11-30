The Docket: Advisory Council on Climate Change to meet for first time

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state is taking a step forward Monday in working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Here’s what’s on The Docket this week of Nov. 30th, 2020.
The Governor’s new Advisory Council on Climate Change meets for the first time on Monday.
The meeting happens almost a year after Gov. Walz signed an executive order establishing a Climate Change Subcabinet, and the Advisory Council to overlook the group, to promote climate change mitigation.
The two groups have a mutual goal to identify opportunities for policies and strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The 15-member council includes community leaders as well as those with experience in business, agriculture, conservation and environmental protection.
According to the executive order, the state is not on track to meet goals in reducing greenhouse gas emissions set forth in Minnesota’s 2007 Next Generation Energy Act. The benchmarks set in the act included cutting the level of emissions by 15 percent of the state’s 2005 output.
The governor says efforts need to be redoubled if Minnesota is to meet the 2025 goal of a 30 percent reduction in emissions.
The meeting starts at 1:00 and is available to view online on YouTube.
