Health officials watching post-Thanksgiving COVID rates with close eye

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Doctors are bracing for another deadly wave of COVID-19 cases.
Top health officials say if you traveled or gathered with family over Thanksgiving, you should assume you are infected and get tested this week, about five to 10 days after the gathering.
People are also encouraged to avoid contact with those who are over the age of 65.
Gov. Tim Walz and Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm say while a vaccine is a light at the end of the tunnel, there’s still a long road ahead, and now is not the time to stop following safety measures and restrictions.
”So, we’re looking at what happens, again, with that inevitable lag between a spike in cases, following two weeks or so, a spike in hospitalizations, and then the following two weeks, a spike in deaths. Where we’re at in that process, and again, if the direction is going from 5% positivity to 15% positivity, obviously that’s going the wrong way,” Walz said.
More than 70 Minnesotans under the age of 65 have died from COVID-19 in the last three weeks. Since the start of the pandemic, one in 10 deaths has occurred in Minnesotans under 65.
