Henderson man injured in Sibley County ATV crash

KELSO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Sibley County report that a rural Henderson man was injured in an ATV crash Saturday.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports that 60-year-old David Steinmetz, of rural Henderson, had been operating a 2005 Arctic Cat ATV on a gravel road when he lost control of the machine, causing it to roll and overturn.
The crash occurred on 290th Street in Kelso Township, approximately five miles west of Henderson.
Steinmetz was transported to an Arlington hospital for his injuries. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Ambulance Service.
