Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals delivered to local families

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Recent statistics show that one in five students in Minnesota has food insecurity. Locally, Feeding Our Communities Partners works to do its part to ensure every child still has access to reliable and nutritious food.
The Backpack Food Program successfully distributed over 1400 boxes of food last week, half of which were full of Thanksgiving meals. They hope to do the same for Christmas.
“With the pandemic, there is an ever-greater need. We’ve seen that during the holidays it’s usually pretty hard for some families anyway, but with the pandemic that needs has only increased. So we really need people to come on and support our organization. Give students the gift of a holiday meal this year,” says Lillie Herbst, FOCP Marketing Manager.
They are in need of volunteers as well to help deliver the food just before Christmas, if you want to volunteer or donate, visit www.feedingourcommunitiespartners.org.
