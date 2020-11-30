Iowa board to certify 6-vote Republican win in US House race

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa officials are expected to certify a Republican candidate as a six-vote winner for an open seat in the U.S. House, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election in decades.
Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District after a recount saw her 47-vote lead steadily dwindle to single digits.
The state Board of Canvass was set to meet Monday afternoon to certify Miller-Meeks as the winner over Hart by a final count of 196,964 to 196,958.
The board is also expected to certify President Donald Trump as the winner of the state’s six electoral votes.
