La Niña and what it means for Minnesota’s winter

So as we head into this upcoming winter, which will include a weak to moderate La Niña event, remember just because we had warm temps one winter and large snowfall totals another doesn’t mean they will occur during this upcoming winter. As the current probability show, be prepared for equal chances for above and below average temperatures and also the chance at above or below average precipitation across portions of southern Minnesota, with slightly better chance of seeing above average precipitation across the north. With all weather forecast, long range outlooks are a probability not a certainty.