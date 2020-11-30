Mankato Symphony Orchestra hosts holiday countdown event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Symphony Orchestra (MSO) is spreading holiday cheer this season by hosting their first MSO Holiday Countdown event.
The virtual celebration will feature community members who submit videos showing their musical talent. Videos will be showcased as the countdown to Christmas begins. Starting December 1st, submissions will be shared to MSO’s social media pages. The sharing will continue each day until Christmas, when one grand collage of videos will be presented.
“We welcome all community members young and old, groups and individuals to submit videos of themselves performing, singing or dancing, playing on instruments,” said Bethel Balge, Executive Director of MSO.
Videos can be submitted anytime between now and December 14th. Those who would like to be a part of the holiday countdown can find more information here.
