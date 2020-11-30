Mankato welcomes new city manager

The Mankato City Council offered Susan Arntz the job in late August. She is the former city administrator of Waconia and is expected to make $180,000 a year with benefits in her new role in Mankato. Arntz replaces Pat Hentges, who announced his plans to retire by the end of the year back in June. Hentges has been the city manager of Mankato for nearly 25 years, first taking the position in 1996.