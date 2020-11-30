MDH: 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 5,801 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 5,801 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 318,763.
High daily case counts in our region include Martin and Brown Counties, both with 41 new cases, and Blue Earth County with 38.
There have been 15 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The fatalities include two residents in Renville County and one from Nicollet County. The statewide death toll is now at 3,593. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,213.
There are 272,608 people who are no longer isolated.
16,791 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,779 were hospitalized in ICU.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,262,806.
Governor Tim Walz will offer an update Monday afternoon on the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,200 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 229,472.
There have been 28 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,403.
132,222 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,212,126 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.