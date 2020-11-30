Minnesota cancels Northwestern football game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Gophers are dealing with the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the Big 10 so far. The team announced Monday morning it will not play against Northwestern this weekend.
The Gophers are dealing with an outbreak that has affected 47 players and staff. This is the Gophers’ second no-contest after canceling the Wisconsin game from this past weekend. Left on the schedule is a Dec. 12 trip to Nebraska and the to-be-determined ninth game Dec. 19, planned as a East division matchup based on the standings.
