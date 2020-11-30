Minnesota gives final green light to disputed oil pipeline

FILE — In this Jan. 31, 2020, file photo, supporters of Enbridge Energy's proposal to replace its aging Line 3 crude oil pipeline across northern Minnesota parked a truck near the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. Minnesota regulators on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, approved a revised environmental impact statement for Enbridge Energy's proposal to update and upgrade its Line 3 pipeline. (Source: AP Photo/Steve Karnowski, File)