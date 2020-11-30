Minnesota now COVID-19 hotspot; passes NY, AZ in per capita cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — Health officials are bracing for another deadly wave of COVID-19 cases.
“Minnesota now has more cases per population than New York, Arizona, Texas, or Florida [which are] other previous hotspots,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
Ten days into new COVID-19 restrictions and health officials say it will take two or three more weeks for us to fully understand the impact it will have on the fight against Minnesota’s surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
“When we look at the bigger picture, we really believe that we are still in a really serious point in the pandemic, and a really pivotal point for where things go from here,” Malcolm added.
Malcolm, alongside Gov. Tim Walz, briefed the public Monday after a holiday weekend that broke new records, including 101 deaths related to the coronavirus on Friday alone as the state’s test positivity rate continues to trend far above the 5% mark that state officials have long said we should aim toward.
“If the direction is going from 5% positivity to 15% positivity, obviously that’s going the wrong way. So what changes can we make to make it go the right way, if we can all agree upon, we would like to see less people getting this, and less people in the hospital, and fewer people dying from it,” Walz stated.
The governor and commissioner are urging Minnesotans to continue following the state’s guidelines and to stay diligent through the holiday season.
“I’m not going to surprise anybody I think the guidance around thanksgiving will be similar around Christmas,” Walz added.
