SMILES Center connects people with disabilities affected by COVID-19 with needed resources

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The SMILES Center for Independent Living is helping connect those with disabilities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with needed resources.
Collaborating with the Minnesota Department of Health, the center recently received a grant to help provide education and access to COVID-19 resources.
“To help find testing, housing and rental assistance, food support, health care, medical, mental health resources, transportation, employment resources, anything that COVID-19 may be affecting them,” Executive Director Bonnie Danberry explained.
The SMILES Center is a nonprofit organization serving south-central Minnesota with the mission to help those living with disabilities reach their full potential.
To contact the center for assistance, call their toll-free number at 1-888-676-6498.
