Top MSU chefs share cooking tips in ‘Mavericks in the Kitchen’ shows

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Executive chefs from Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Dining Services are teaching people how to cook from home.
Aiming to reach students remotely, the Students Events Team set up “Mavericks in the Kitchen” — three virtual episodes for chefs to teach recipes.
“The chefs were really excited to be given the opportunity to display their skills,” Dining Services General Manager Jamie Waterbury said.
The first meal, chicken alfredo, the second, a Thanksgiving stuffing and coming soon is part three, a segment on chili.
“Everybody loves food and this was an opportunity for students to tap into the some of the expertise that the University Dining Services have and providing them opportunities with how to learn how to cook,” explained Student Activities Assistant Director Bill Tourville.
The latest episodes are on Facebook and the third will be live-streamed on Dec. 3. Those tuning in will have a chance to ask questions during the presentation.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.