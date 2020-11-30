VINE Faith in Action offering free arthritis program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — VINE Faith in Action announced Monday that it will be offering a free virtual program for those who suffer from arthritis.
The program, which is entitled “Walk with Ease,” is a five-week exercise program designed for those who suffer from arthritis. It is scheduled to begin on Dec. 7 and run through Jan. 22.
The mission of this program is to help participants get into shape, walk more comfortably, improve flexibility and reduce pain caused by arthritis.
Participants will meet via Zoom Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 2 to 3 p.m. with VINE Health and Wellness Coordinator Lisa Johnson.
“Not only is the program a great way to stay active over the cold months, but it will also be an opportunity for people to connect virtually with their peers during the pandemic,” Johnson said.
Visit www.VineVolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5585 for more information and to register.
