Albert Lea man charged in Freeborn County District Court

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KEYC) — State officials reported Tuesday that the man arrested following the active shooter situation in Albert Lea on Sunday has been charged in Freeborn County District Court.
Twenty-one-year-old Devin Matthew Weiland, of Albert Lea, was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
The Albert Lea Police Department says officers responded to a possible noise complaint or weapons violation at 2:18 a.m. Sunday at the Shady Oaks apartment complex building at 800 South 4th Avenue.
The police department said in a statement that an officer was ambushed by Weiland, who had fired his weapon multiple times, twice hitting a police vehicle and once in the officer’s vest.
The officer who was shot was able to tactically relocate to a safe zone, assess his injuries and drive directly to the emergency room at the Mayo Clinic Health System’s Albert Lea campus.
In addition to the wounded officer, Weiland had also wounded two civilians during the exchange. A 52-year-old man and a 38-year-old man, both from Albert Lea, were transported via air ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Hospital — St. Mary’s Campus in Rochester to be treated for non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
Authorities were able to evacuate the apartment building and were engaged in a standoff with Weiland for nearly nine hours.
A Minnesota State Patrol trooper discharged their firearm during the active shooter incident, but it is still unknown whether Weiland had been shot. It has been confirmed, however, that Weiland had sustained shrapnel injuries, at which point he soon surrendered to law enforcement officers and was taken to the Mayo Clinic Hospital — St. Mary’s Campus where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Weiland was released from the hospital sometime during the early morning hours Monday and transported to the Freeborn County Jail before being charged Tuesday. He is currently still in custody at the jail.
The Minnesota State Patrol trooper who discharged their firearm is on standard administrative leave. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s Investigations Unit continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting.
The active-shooter situation remains under investigation by the BCA’s Homicide Unit and the Albert Lea Police Department.
In addition, the Albert Lea Police Department is conducting a separate investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was found dead in the Shady Oaks apartment complex while a tactical team was evacuating the building.
Authorities say the death is not related to the active shooter incident or the officer-involved shooting.
The remains have been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification and to determine the cause and manner of death.
The Albert Lea Police Department will provide more information into this unrelated investigation once the medical examiner reports their findings.
