Christmas tree farm business booming

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has more local families adopting a new holiday tradition, producing a surge in sales for Christmas tree farms.
Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm in Le Sueur opened a week early this year, the weekend before Thanksgiving. They hoped to be open this coming weekend, but were so swarmed with customers, they met their inventory limit and made the decision to close this past Sunday. Just within that five-day period they sold about 1200 trees, with sales up 40 percent over last year.
“We have families come out that have children that have been there since their first Christmas tree and now they’re bringing their kids out. so It’s very popular and especially with the COVID problem we have going on people are just hungry to get outside and getting involved in the natural world is always a great thing, especially with kids,” says Scott Wilson, owner of Brewery Hill Christmas Tree Farm.
The tree growing process isn’t exactly quick. It takes about 8 years to grow a Christmas tree. Wilson says they started working to build up supply a few years ago, planting trees in a 45-acre field that are now in their 6th growing season. He’s hoping those trees will help meet the growing demand for more inventory in the next few years.
