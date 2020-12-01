DPS: Minnesota traffic fatalities reach 364, equaling 2019 total

”With fewer vehicles on the road during the 2020 pandemic, the loss of life on Minnesota roads is beyond disappointing; it is tragic and completely preventable. While most Minnesotans are driving smart, there are a number of people who have used the lighter traffic as a license to disobey laws,” stated Mike Hanson, director of the Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety. “The rising number of speed violations and the decline in seat belt usage from 2019 to 2020 cannot be ignored. We grieve with all of those experiencing an empty chair at the table for the holidays and we beg each and every one of you to start understanding the consequences of dangerous driving behaviors.”