GMG, coalition of MN chambers urge Congress to provide business relief aid

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Ready Coalition is urging our state’s congressional delegation to provide quick and robust action to support small businesses.
The coalition is made up of 90 chambers of commerce and trade associations, including Greater Mankato Growth.
In a letter sent Monday to Minnesota’s eight members of the U.S. House of Representatives, the coalition outlined several forms of aid needed to support our local business community.
They include an extension and enhancement of the paycheck protection program, including a second round of forgivable loans and the inclusion of nonprofit organizations. They’re also asking for $1.3 billion for workforce development to help connect job seekers with employment, business liability protection for those businesses following state health restrictions and financial assistance for state and local governments with an influx of COVID-19 expenses.
GMG President and CEO Jessica Beyer said the latest COVID-19 restrictions came quickly and left many businesses now struggling to survive without answers.
“What we’ve been focusing on is immediate action. We can’t wait for some of these packages. We need help from the State and federal governments now, in helping these businesses in navigating the impacts by the pandemic. Time is of the essence, and we need these packages now.”
Last week, GMG also joined other chambers of commerce to pen a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, asking the state legislature to work together in providing speedy relief for Minnesota businesses struggling to survive.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.