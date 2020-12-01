MDH: 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19; 3,570 new confirmed positive cases

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Health reports 3,570 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. The total accumulative number of cases in Minnesota since the pandemic began is 322,312.
There have been 22 additional deaths tied to COVID-19. The statewide death toll is now at 3,615. Deaths among cases that resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities are 2,430.
There are 279,540 people who are no longer isolated.
17,111 people total have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of that total, 3,826 were hospitalized in ICU.
In our region, Blue Earth County has 34 new cases and 41 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. 2 Blue Earth County residents are also being treated in the ICU. Nearby, Martin County has 21 new cases with 17 people currently hospitalized. Brown County has 16 new cases today, with no reported current hospitalizations.
The total approximate number of tests completed is 4,284,823.
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reports 1,906 new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, raising the total to 231,377.
There have been 24 additional deaths tied to COVID-19, raising the statewide death toll to 2,431.
137,431 people have recovered and are no longer isolated.
1,216,644 people have been tested statewide.
For more information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, visit their website at idph.iowa.gov.
