Meteorological VS Astronomical Seasons

Our winter solstice begins on December 21st of this year and will last until our Spring equinox begins on March 20th. During our winter the northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun resulting in shorter day’s and cooler temperatures. During our spring and fall equinox, the sun is directly over the equator resulting in near equal day and night. During our summer solstice, which is set for June 20th of this year, the northern hemisphere is tilted toward the sun resulting in our warmest months. Earth stays the same, but seasons flip if you are in the southern hemisphere. Under the astronomical seasons, days between the next season can shift from 89 to 93 days, making it more difficult to calculate seasonal data.