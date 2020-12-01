Minnesota projects $641 million Budget surplus through June

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the pandemic, the financial outlook for the state of Minnesota is mostly positive.
Minnesota budget officials announced this morning they expect a $641 million surplus between now and June. That’s a big reversal from their earlier prediction of a $2.4 billion shortfall from the May report. The state does have one crucial deficit projection, a $1.3 billion shortfall for the two-year period that starts July first. However, that’s still down from the May report’s expectation of a $4.7 billion shortfall.
This latest announcement puts some pressure on the Minnesota Legislature to use the surplus to send large cash payments to struggling businesses amid the pandemic shutdown.
