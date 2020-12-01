Minnesota State announces new dates for Bemidji State clash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks Athletic Department announced Tuesday that new dates have been scheduled for women’s and men’s hockey games against the Bemidji State Beavers.
No details have been released about how many Bemidji State players and/or staff members contracted the virus, but the team has acknowledged it will be completing the Wester Collegiate Hockey Association’s return to competition protocols.
The Mavericks were originally scheduled to visit the Beavers for a Dec. 4-5 series at the Sanford Center, but that has been rescheduled because the Beavers will not finish the WCHA’s return to competition protocols by those dates.
Instead, the teams announced Tuesday that the Beavers will instead travel to Mankato on Dec. 17 and 18 to make up the nonconference games at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center. The puck is scheduled to drop at 2:07 p.m. for both games.
The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team also had to postpone three games against Bemidji State after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The originally scheduled Nov. 27-28 series is now set to take place Dec. 18-19 in Mankato. The puck is scheduled to drop at the Mayo Clinic Health System Events Center at 7:37 p.m. on Dec. 18 and 5:07 p.m. on Dec. 19.
Following the series against Bemidji State, athletes from the MSU men’s and women’s hockey teams will be permitted to return home and spend the holidays with their families.
The remainder of the women’s hockey season has yet to be determined, but the men’s hockey team is scheduled to ring in the new year at Northern Michigan University on Jan. 1-2.
