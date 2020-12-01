Minnesota’s updated budget forecast shows improvement

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota Department of Management and Budget presented an updated budget forecast Tuesday morning that showed dramatic improvement from prior projected deficits.
“Overall, this is good news compared to what we thought it might be,” Sen. Nick Frentz (DFL-19) said.
Between the four updated forecasts over the last year, estimates have been all over the place; proving the predictability of COVID-19′s impact is difficult to estimate.
Tuesday’s update showed higher general fund revenues and lower expected spending results in a projected surplus of $641 million for the current biennium.
“I’m interested in digging into the data to find out how they made these predictions, but it certainly is good news that the numbers are moving in our — the right direction,” Rep. Jeremy Munson (R-23B) added.
The improved budget outlook continues into 2022-23, though a $1.273 shortfall is projected. The last forecast in May projected a deficit of over $2.4 billion for the current biennium, which was nearly a $4 billion difference from the projections from the February forecast.
Despite the improved numbers, the Department of Management and Budget noted, as the pandemic continues, economic challenges are still affecting the state — predominantly the loss of 184,000 jobs statewide since February.
”If we would allow Minnesota to reopen, employers would feel better hiring people for the long term and making those commitments to their workers. So, that would be really important. Right now, there’s just so much economic uncertainty, and that’s why we have such high unemployment — people are not going to get hired as quickly,” Munson continued.
It also reported that while the economic downturn has affected all Minnesotans, unemployment has disproportionately impacted lower-wage workers.
“We’ve got to do better to let Minnesota reach its full potential, and we can do that. We’re working on things like economic development, education, and basic equity that hopefully will help everybody,” stated Frentz.
Gov. Tim Walz announced on Monday that talks are underway to establish a COVID-19 relief package for businesses impacted by the second wave of restrictions and closures.
“The negotiations are going on between the four caucuses right now, and that’s a good thing. I would hope that we have something to report successfully within the next 10 days or so,” continued Frentz.
The state’s full economic forecast will be made available Thursday, Dec. 3.
“This improved economic outlook means we can, and we must, act immediately on COVID-19 relief. We must do everything we can to keep small businesses afloat and support the working families who are bearing the brunt of this crisis.”
“... Even though we had a $641 million news today of a budget surplus, we still have a serious problem in our budget in the out years — $1.3 billion. So you can be guaranteed that the Senate Finance Committee will be looking into government -- government spending, government accountability, and seeing where this money is going. Because actually, our budget is unsustainable.”
“We have Minnesotans to thank for today’s good news — their hard work and sacrifices in the face of an extremely difficult year has helped stabilize the state budget. The surplus belongs to them, and should be used to help the businesses and employees who were once again forced to closed.
“Raising taxes on families and businesses who are working to survive and get back on their feet should be an absolute non-starter. We have a healthy budget reserve, and government must cut back the same way every other Minnesotan has over the past year.”
“If we’re serious about making sure every child can pursue their dreams regardless of what they look like or where they’re from, we need to get serious about what we can do for all our students when we get past this crisis. Real learning can’t happen when kids arrive at school hungry, stressed, or afraid. Educators can’t give individual attention in packed classrooms and when they’re exhausted. It’s time for the 2021 Legislature to make real progress toward fully funding public education, with smaller class sizes, more counselors and living wages for everyone who works with kids. We also need lawmakers to give educators the tools and freedom to make their schools more effective and welcoming to all students.
“Our schools can’t do any of this unless the richest Minnesotans and the biggest corporations start paying their fair share. Minnesotans must insist our lawmakers make students a top priority and fully fund our public schools, even if it takes a while, so schools have the resources they need to deliver the education our children deserve.”
“Minnesota is facing a $1.273 billion deficit for the next two years. Governor Walz ignored the Minnesota Legislature and unilaterally made every decision that brought us to this point. His repeated shutdowns of whole industries brought significant economic damage. When some workers were arbitrarily deemed essential, and others were not, our economy was subjected to waves of inconsistency and supply chain disruptions that severely impacted our state revenue streams.
“Back in February, we actually had a budget surplus of $1.5 billion for this year. Unfortunately, most of that surplus has already evaporated. Today, it stands at $641 million. Frankly, one of the only reasons our financial standing is not worse is because the federal government borrowed trillions of dollars to redistribute amongst select individuals and businesses across the country.
“As state legislators, my colleagues and I are required to balance the state budget by eliminating the coming $1.273 billion deficit. Tough decisions will need to be made, but tax increases are not the answer. To further add to the economic burdens we face is not sound policy. This year’s $641 million surplus should be used to partially cover the shortfall, but cuts to our state spending will also be necessary.
“As we prepare for the 2021 legislative session, many small businesses are hurting from the shutdowns. Meanwhile, lobbyists for large businesses and industries are coming out of the woodwork to demand that the legislature pick winners and losers by giving taxpayer money only to certain groups. However, the obvious place to start helping all businesses and workers is to end the shutdowns and trust Minnesotans to make decisions that best fit their circumstances and protect their families, customers and communities. The state should not be picking winners and losers.”
“Working Minnesotans – especially those in low wage positions – and small businesses have faced extraordinary hardship during this pandemic. As we keep working to keep people safe from COVID-19, this economic forecast puts us in a position to deliver aid just as soon as we can come to a compromise.
“No matter what budgetary challenges there might be ahead, right now, Minnesotans are counting on us to provide the aid they need to withstand this crisis so they can be healthy and successful.”
