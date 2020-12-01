Minnesota’s updated budget forecast shows improvement

“If we’re serious about making sure every child can pursue their dreams regardless of what they look like or where they’re from, we need to get serious about what we can do for all our students when we get past this crisis. Real learning can’t happen when kids arrive at school hungry, stressed, or afraid. Educators can’t give individual attention in packed classrooms and when they’re exhausted. It’s time for the 2021 Legislature to make real progress toward fully funding public education, with smaller class sizes, more counselors and living wages for everyone who works with kids. We also need lawmakers to give educators the tools and freedom to make their schools more effective and welcoming to all students.