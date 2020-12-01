Pheasant bag limit increase takes effect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Pheasant hunters can now take home more birds as we enter the late season hunt in Minnesota.
Beginning Tuesday, the daily bag limit increases from two to three roosters. The possession limit has also increased from 6 to nine roosters. The DNR says late season hunts are historically successful. As it gets colder and sloughs and wetlands begin to freeze, hunters should be able to reach areas they couldn’t before. The season is open through Sunday, Jan. 3.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.