Redwood County officials investigating report of stolen gas

BELVIEW, Minn. (KEYC) — Officials from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office say the department is investigating a report of a theft in the city of Belview.
A statement from the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office says it received a report of gasoline theft from a business within the city of Belview.
The owner of the business reportedly told authorities that someone had broken the lock and opened the gas barrel sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
The total amount of fuel that was stolen is unknown at this time.
Law enforcement officials say the investigation into this incident remains ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.