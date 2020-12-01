Rubio returns to Wolves, with sharper perspective and skills

“I feel like I left with something that was unfinished, I would say, and I feel like I have a chance now to really prove myself again, prove I can help the team to get to the playoffs,” Rubio said on a video conference call Tuesday with reporters from Minnesota’s practice facility on the first day of training camp. “I’m a different player than when I came here and when I left. I have a lot more experience, especially in the NBA. I grew up as a player and as a person, too, and I feel like it’s a good time.”