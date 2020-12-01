Two fatalities during extra seat-belt enforcement campaign

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesotans are doing a better job at buckling up, but state officials say there’s still room for improvement.
The state’s latest extra seat belt enforcement campaign wrapped up Sunday. During that time, The Office of Traffic Safety says two unbelted motorists lost their lives.
Preliminary numbers show 92 unbelted fatalities on Minnesota roads so far in 2020, compared with 66 at this time last year. In all, preliminary numbers show 363 people have died on Minnesota roads so far this year, compared with 364 in all of 2019
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.