DEED: slow employment growth expected

The Department of Employment and Economic Development has released its third-quarter jobs forecast, projecting slow employment growth over the coming months. Minnesota is forecasted to add roughly 116,000 jobs between the third quarters of 2020 and 2021. That averages out to about 9,700 jobs per month, a third of the average pace achieved between May and October of this year. DEED says job expansion is expected to accelerate by the middle of next year as cases recede and vaccines become available.