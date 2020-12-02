DNR: boating, fishing license sales skyrocket in 2020

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - The pandemic has more Minnesotans exploring the outdoors than ever before.
Among outdoor activities fishing and boating have skyrocketed in popularity this year. According to the Department of Natural Resources, fishing license sales were up by around 100,000 by Labor Day. More kids are also casting a line, with youth fishing license sales up 8 thousand. The DNR also reports boat sales during the month of May were the highest the state has seen in 12 years.
